GOP develops aggressive 'Plan B' in impeachment trial, as several Dems appear to support acquittal - source | 29 Jan 2020 | With several Democrats openly floating the possibility they might vote to acquit President Trump, congressional Republicans are planning an aggressive "Plan B" strategy in the event some Republicans break off and demand additional witnesses in the president's impeachment trial, Fox News has learned. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., privately said early Tuesday that he wasn't sure there were enough Republican votes to block more witnesses, given that some moderates in the GOP's 53-47 Senate majority were wavering. Any witness resolution would likely require four Republican defections in the Senate, because in the event of a 50-50 tie, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts is highly likely to abstain rather than assert his debatable power to cast a tie-breaking vote. Late Tuesday night, a Senate leadership source told Fox News that Republicans were specifically assessing the viability of two alternative options. One plan is to amend any resolution calling for a particular witness to also include a package of witnesses that assuredly wouldn't win enough support in the Senate... Another option, the congressional leadership source told Fox News, is for the White House to assert executive privilege to block witnesses, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton.