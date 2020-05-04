GSK and Sanofi COVID-19 Vaccine Produced in Insect Cells with Squalene Adjuvant | 04 May 2020 | On Apr. 14, 2020, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) of the United Kingdom and Sanofi Pasteur of France announced they have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on development of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine using existing technology patented by both companies. GSK and Sanofi are developing the COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with and $30M in funding from the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. The experimental coronavirus vaccine will combine GSK's proprietary squalene-based vaccine adjuvant AS03 used in the company's H1N1 influenza vaccine Pandemrix, with the insect cell-based recombinant DNA vaccine technology that Sanofi Pasteur currently uses to make their inactivated quadrivalent influenza vaccine, FluBlok... According to Scrip Informa Pharma Intelligence, the business partnership between the two experienced vaccine manufacturers utilizing already licensed technology to create a COVID-19 vaccine could place them in front of companies seeking approval for experimental mRNA and DNA technology not yet licensed.