Gabbard calls on DNC chairman to step down after Iowa 'debacle' | 09 Feb 2020 | Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) called on Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez to step down following the chaotic Iowa caucus. Gabbard said in an email sent to supporters Sunday that the "trust" voters deserve under Perez's leadership "has been broken." "That's why today I'm asking that you join me in demanding that Tom Perez accept responsibility for this gross failure in leadership and resign now," Gabbard wrote, linking to a petition calling for the party chair's resignation. "Under the leadership of Tom Perez, the DNC has kowtowed to billionaires, caused a debacle in Iowa, and undermined the voter's trust in our elections," she added.