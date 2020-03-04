You are here

Gabbard claims her first delegates of primary race

Wed, 04/03/2020 - 1:41am — legitgov

Gabbard claims her first delegates of primary race | 03 March 2020 | Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) has claimed her first delegates of the 2020 primary race for her long-shot White House bid. The Gabbard campaign said it was informed that it would net two delegates from the caucuses in American Samoa, which will allocate a total of six pledged delegates. However, a report from CNN said that the candidate will receive only one delegate from the territory on Tuesday evening. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who won [bought] the territory's race, is expected to take the remaining four delegates.

