Gabbard says she's received no reason from CNN for lack of invitation to town halls | 29 Jan 2020 | Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) says she's received no explanation or response from CNN regarding not being invited to a series of town halls the network is hosting in New Hampshire days before a crucial primary there in February. Gabbard is currently polling at 4.8 percent in the RealClearPolitics index of polls in New Hampshire, ahead of tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, businessman Tom Steyer and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. Yang, Steyer and Patrick, along with former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) all received invites to participate in the two-night event.