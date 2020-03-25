Gallup: Trump job approval rating matches all-time high | 24 March 2020 | President Trump's job approval rating has jumped by 5 points in the latest Gallup survey, matching the high point of his presidency, as a majority of voters say they have a positive view of how the president has handled the coronavirus pandemic. The new poll finds Trump's job approval rating at 49 percent, up from 44 percent in the same survey earlier this month... It appears that Trump's handling of the coronavirus response is behind the approval rating bump. Sixty percent of voters overall said they approve of the job Trump is doing to address the epidemic, including 94 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of independents and 27 percent of Democrats.