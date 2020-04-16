Georgia Democratic lawmaker endorses Trump's presidential bid --State Democrats quickly disown Vernon Jones | 14 April 2020 | State Rep. Vernon Jones bucked his party Tuesday and endorsed President Donald Trump, making him the first state elected Democratic official in Georgia to back the Republican's bid for a second term. The lawmaker drew a backlash from Democrats who accused him of betrayal at a time when state and national figures were rallying around former Vice President Joe Biden. Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he views Trump as a transformative president whose policies have helped African American voters, military veterans and farmers. "It's very simple to me. President Trump's handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign," said Jones, who added that he had no immediate plans to switch parties.