Google Marxism: Internet Ideology and the Academics Who Perpetuate It --Presented as the opening lecture of the Libertarian Scholars Conference hosted by the Mises Institute. 30 September 2019. --By [CLG Founder] Michael Rectenwald | 30 Dec 2019 | "Big Digital" consists of an array of business, political, and social interests, an ensemble of technology companies and Internet services, including but not limited to the Big Four: Alphabet (Google, YouTube, etc.) Amazon, Apple, and Facebook. Big Digital wields enormous economic and political power, presiding over Big Data, and serving as the chief arbiter of expression, with the power to effect the digital deletion of "dangerous" persons from its various platforms, as the gulag was the means to physically disappear dissidents and other thought criminals from "normal" life in the Soviet Union.