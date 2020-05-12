You are here

Google Parent Alphabet Drops Controversial 'Smart City' Project

Tue, 12/05/2020 - 4:15am — legitgov

Google Parent Alphabet Drops Controversial 'Smart City' Project --Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Sidewalk Labs cited the economic uncertainty and harm to Toronto's real-estate market caused by the coronavirus pandemic | 07 May 2020 | Google's parent abandoned plans to develop a "smart city" in a Toronto neighborhood, a controversial project that once embodied the tech giant's futuristic ambitions. The move is the highest-profile example yet of retrenchment by Alphabet Inc. under new Chief Executive Sundar Pichai. The Toronto project, under Alphabet arm Sidewalk Labs, was a favorite of Google co-founder Larry Page, who held the CEO role until December.

