Google Steers Users to Propaganda Attacking Shen Yun Performing Arts | 16 Dec 2019 | Beijing has opened a new front on the internet for its more than a decade-old campaign to shut down a performing arts company whose shows challenge the Chinese regime's human rights record and cultural identity. Google search results for the Shen Yun Performing Arts company are steering users toward Chinese regime propaganda...In fact, Google's corporate interests best align with contemporary leftist politics dominated by intersectionality, according to [CLG Founder] Michael Rectenwald, former liberal studies professor at the New York University and author of Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom. The ideology of digital giants like Google and Facebook could be best described as "corporate leftism" and bears a resemblance to the ideology of "socialism with Chinese characteristics" practiced by the communist regime in China, Rectenwald says.