Google restricts travel as coronavirus outbreak spreads and employee in Switzerland tests positive| 28 Feb 2020 | A Google employee has tested positive for the coronavirus at an office in Switzerland, and the company is now restricting staff travel to Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea, which have all seen the virus spread. Google's Zurich office will remain open, a spokesperson told CNBC. The case, which was sent out to employees in a notification email, was first reported by Business Insider. Google has about 120,000 employees.