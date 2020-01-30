Google shuts down offices in China due to coronavirus concerns --Google joins wave of shutdowns in China as coronavirus concerns mount | 29 Jan 2020 | Google is closing its offices in China, including Taiwan and Hong Kong due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak. The company confirmed to FOX Business the story first reported by Tech website The Verge Wednesday afternoon. According to Google's website, the tech giant has offices in Bejing, Shenzen, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Hong Kong on the mainland, as well as five offices on the island of Taiwan. The offices, which had been closed for the Lunar New Year, will remain closed for the foreseeable future.