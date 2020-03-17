Gov. Brown orders restaurants, bars to close starting Tuesday | 16 March 2020 | Gov. Kate Brown ordered bars and restaurants statewide to close starting Tuesday for four weeks in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Take out, drive through and delivery will still be allowed, she said Monday afternoon, but no onsite consumption of food will be permitted. She also is canceling gatherings of 25 or more people for four weeks, and urging Oregonians to avoid gatherings of ten people or more.