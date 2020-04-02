Gov. DeSantis issues stay-home order limiting Florida to essential services for April | 01 April 2020 | After weeks of resisting a statewide stay-home order, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that he would sign an executive order limiting all activity in Florida to essential services for the next 30 days to try to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The order is effective at 12:01 a.m. on April 3 and expires on April 30, when the governor could extend it. It comes a day after the White House revised its guidelines and extended social distancing recommendations until the end of April.