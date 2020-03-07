Gov. Lamont says Connecticut's first coronavirus case is in Danbury | 06 March 2020 | State officials say Connecticut's first case of the coronavirus is in Danbury. The person who has tested positive for the virus is not a resident of Connecticut, but is an employee of Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital who lives in New York state. Gov. Ned Lamont (D) and top state health officials have been expecting a coronavirus case any day. New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey have reported cases, with nearly 300 identified nationwide.