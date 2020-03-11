Gov. Ned Lamont declares state of emergency as state steps up coronavirus response | 10 March 2020 | Responding to increasing alarm about the spread of the 2019 coronavirus, Gov. Ned Lamont (D) joined governors in nearby states and declared both a public health emergency and a civil preparedness emergency on Tuesday. A public health emergency gives the state power over quarantine, while a civil preparedness emergency grants the governor broad powers over state institutions, allowing him to restrict travel, close public schools and buildings and more. Connecticut currently has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but officials anticipate a spike as the virus spreads and testing continues.