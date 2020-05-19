Destroying Connecticut and killing seniors in nursing homes: Gov. Ned Lamont's new executive order gives police power to enforce COVID-19 regulations; extends state of emergency to June 20 | 19 May 2020 | On the eve of Connecticut's cautious reopening Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont (D) has expanded the authority of local municipalities to legally enforce social distancing and other orders when people or businesses do not comply. Many of the requests from the governor, from wearing masks in public to social distancing, were previously difficult to enforce under state law, but a new executive order Monday broadens law enforcement authority and add to the definition of what is legally considered a public nuisance. Lamont's executive order on Monday evening also repeals previous orders and extends a state of emergency in the state through June 20, prohibiting large gatherings and closing numerous facilities... Previously, local authorities have relied on municipal ordinances, unique to towns and cities, as a potential means to get individuals to follow the governor's orders that he said are issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.