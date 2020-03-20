Gov. Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order --The order will be in effect 'until further notice' - officials | 19 March 2020 | Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday evening issued a statewide "stay at home" order effective immediately as the state’s latest effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The order will be in effect "until further notice," state officials said. According to the state's instructions on the order, "Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job." Anyone who does leave their home must leave at least 6 feet between themselves and others, according to the state's guidelines. Exceptions will be made for services deemed essential, including food stores and distribution centers...pharmacies, banks, gas stations and laundromats. State and local services that provide other necessary services, like law enforcement and government programs, will also remain open.