Government coronavirus scientist Prof Neil Ferguson resigns after 'breaking lockdown rules to meet his married lover' | 05 May 2020 | The scientist whose advice led to Boris Johnson putting Britain in lockdown has resigned from his government advisory position after he broke social distancing rules to meet his married lover. Professor Neil Ferguson, 51, allowed the woman to visit him at home during the lockdown while lecturing the public on the need for strict social distancing to halt the spread of coronavirus. Antonia Staats, 38, lives with her husband and their children in a £1.9million house, the Daily Telegraph reported. Professor Ferguson leads the team at Imperial College London that handed a bombshell piece of research to the government that said failing to take drastic action would cause 250,000 deaths and overwhelm the NHS. It was a hammer blow to the government's initial hopes of defeating the virus by building "herd immunity" in the community.