Government proposes release of Fukushima's radioactive water to sea or air

Sat, 04/01/2020 - 4:47pm — legitgov

Government proposes release of Fukushima's radioactive water to sea or air --Radioactive water continues to accumulate as water used to keep the cores cool leaks from the damaged reactors and is stored in tanks | 23 Dec 2019 | Japan's economy and industry ministry proposed on Monday the gradual release or evaporation of massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water being stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. The proposal to a group of experts is the first time the ministry has narrowed down the various options available to those choices. It is meant to solve a growing problem for the plant's operator as storage space for the water runs out, despite fears of a backlash from the public.

