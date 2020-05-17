You are here

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Governor Phil Murphy signs bill to allow NJ sale and delivery of mixed drinks and cocktails

Sun, 17/05/2020 - 1:15am — legitgov

A day after the bill was presented to him, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed legislation on Friday making it legal to sell and deliver mixed drinks and cocktails during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Under the bill, bars and restaurants with liquor licenses will be allowed to sell and deliver house-made cocktails in sealed containers, effective immediately, during the state of emergency. The bill would allow distilleries to sell cocktails and mixed drink cocktail kits to-go for the alcohol that is manufactured on site.

