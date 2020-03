Governor declares state of emergency after first 3 coronavirus cases found in Maryland | 05 March 2020 | The first three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Maryland, prompting Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to declare a state of emergency. The cases are from patients who contracted the virus overseas and are in "good condition," Hogan said in a statement... During a press conference, Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland, WTOP reported.