Governor's death sentences: Cuomo forced high-risk nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients, spreading killer virus amongst the most vulnerable --Some patients were transferred with body bags accompanying them. | 26 April 2020 | The New York State Department of Health made a deadly decision on March 25 when it forced nursing homes to take in people who held a positive diagnosis for coronavirus in certain cases. It was determined by the state of New York that these coronavirus patients were "medically stable," but in actuality, they were far from stable. They still carried the disease that could be easily passed to others in these crowded facilities. The New York Post reported that in one particularly morbid case, coronavirus patients were admitted to a nursing home in Queens with body bags accompanying them. ...Thirty residents would die from coronavirus-related in just days after the first COVID+ patients were admitted at one nursing home alone. "Cuomo has blood on his hands. He really does. There's no way to sugarcoat this," the health care executive said. "Why in the world would you be sending coronavirus patients to a nursing home, where the most vulnerable population to this disease resides?" they added. [Cuomo wanted as many elderly people in his state to die as possible - to save New York money. Imagine if this was Trump's policy, he'd have already been executed - but Cuomo gets a pass.]