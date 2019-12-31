Grafton Thomas charged with hate crimes in Monsey stabbing attack | 30 Dec 2019 | Federal prosecutors filed hate-crime charges Monday against accused Monsey stabber Grafton Thomas in the machete rampage that injured five Hanukkah celebrants inside a rabbi's home. Grafton, 37, is charged with five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon and causing injuries, according to the Associated Press. The complaint alleges that after storming inside on Saturday night, Grafton, who had a scarf covering his face, declared that "no one is leaving," took out a machete and started slashing and stabbing people, AP said.