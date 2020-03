Graham to self-quarantine after Mar-a-Lago trip | 12 March 2020 | Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is self-quarantining after a trip to Mar-a-Lago where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was also present. Graham, according to a statement from his office, "has no recollection of direct contact" with Bolsonaro, who is being monitored for the coronavirus, or his spokesman, who has tested positive. Graham is the third senator to self-quarantine.