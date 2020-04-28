Group making critical recommendations on reopening Connecticut will be made in secret by a special task force not subject to state's open records laws --The governor's friend from Yale, Indra Nooyi - former PepsiCo chairman and chief executive officer - is co-chair of the task force| 27 April 2020 | The critical recommendations about when -- and how -- Connecticut will emerge from the coronavirus shutdown will be made in secret by a special task force not subject to the state's open records laws. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Deep State) defended the panel Monday, saying he will make the final decisions that will be based on the group's recommendations. Leaders of the task force will answer questions from reporters each week, he said. Lamont appointed the 47-member Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, but the task force is not subject to the state's Freedom of Information laws and holds its meetings privately.