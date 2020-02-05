H5N8: Saudi Arabia reports outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu virus | 04 Feb 2020 | An outbreak of a particularly contagious bird flu virus has been reported in Saudi Arabia, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) warns, as the world struggles to contain the spread of a deadly China coronavirus. The outbreak took place in the central Sudair region, located some 150 kilometers north of the nation’s capital of Riyadh...The H5N8 strain of the bird flu, which was detected in Saudi Arabia, was previously considered not particularly contagious for humans. Yet, it has been recently declared to have become increasingly more pathogenic.