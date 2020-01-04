Harvard hoisted by own petard as 'diversity' students protest decision to deny tenure to 'grievance studies' professor By CLG founder, Michael Rectenwald | 04 Jan 2020 |The US university is learning the hard way that the more concessions are given, the more are demanded, as its own proudly-advertised 'affirmative action' students are now trying to dictate which professors it should employ. Lorgia García Peña, currently an associate professor of Romance languages and literatures at Harvard and the supposed centerpiece of Harvard's fledging Ethnic Studies program, was denied tenure in late November 2019. Her popularity among Latinx and other minority students, who were baffled and shocked by the decision, has led to sit-ins and protests, and an open letter to university administrators demanding the reversal of the tenure denial, with similar faculties from around the country chiming in with their support...Unfortunately, the scholarship of Peña and other faculty in 'grievance studies' fields -- to use a controversial, but clearly-understood term -- can't be judged on anything like objective standards of excellence. That's because the disciplines are based on the supposed marginalization, exceptionalism, and peculiarity of the fields and those who study them, including both faculty and their students.