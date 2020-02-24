Harvey Weinstein found guilty of third-degree rape, criminal sex act --Weinstein acquitted on most serious charge, predatory sexual assault; held without bail | 24 Feb 2020 | Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sex act and third-degree rape in a New York trial Monday. Weinstein, who could face decades in prison, was hunched over in his seat as the jury found him not guilty on the most serious charges, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in a life sentence. He was also acquitted of first-degree rape. The jurors made their decision on the fifth day of deliberation, which began last Tuesday.