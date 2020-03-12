Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years in rape trial | 11 March 2020 | Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. He was found guilty in a trial in New York last month, a dramatic fall from grace for one of Hollywood's most powerful figures. The 67-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday in a wheelchair... Weinstein addressed the court for the first time on Wednesday, saying he had "deep remorse" but described him and other men as "totally confused" by events in comments seen as critical to the #MeToo movement.