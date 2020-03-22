Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus - report | 22March 2020 | Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus in prison, according to a report on Sunday. Weinstein, 68, is in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, the Press-Republican newspaper reported. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn't confirm the report, citing federal health-care privacy law, but said that two inmates at Wende had the coronavirus.