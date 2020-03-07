Hawley pushes for censure of Democratic leader Schumer after Supreme Court comments | 05 March 2020 | Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a resolution Thursday to censure Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after the New York Democrat warned two Supreme Court Justices they would "pay the price" if they voted against abortion rights in a major case pending before the court. Schumer's remarks have been widely criticized, but it's unclear whether Senate GOP leadership will support Hawley's effort to censure the Democratic leader or allow it a vote on the floor. Censure serves as an official condemnation of a lawmaker, but it would not remove Schumer from office. Schumer referred by name Wednesday to Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh -- the two justices the Senate has confirmed since President Donald Trump took office -- while speaking at an abortion rights rally outside the Supreme Court.