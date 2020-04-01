You are here

Head of Russian coronavirus hospital visited by Putin tests positive for Covid-19

Wed, 01/04/2020 - 7:47am — legitgov

Head of Russian coronavirus hospital visited by Putin tests positive for Covid-19 | 31 March 2020 | Denis Protsenko, head doctor at the main hospital treating coronavirus patients in Moscow has tested positive for Covid-19. President Vladimir Putin visited the clinic just last week, and spend considerable time with Protsenko. The doctor confirmed the news on Facebook and said he is self-isolating in his office... Despite the diagnosis, he is set to continue his work. Protsenko has been a leading figure in the fight against Covid-19 in Russia.

