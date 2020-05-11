Heads up! Health Officials Launch Mobile App to Pre-Register Chicagoans for COVID-19 Vaccine --Using Technology for 'Contact Tracing' and Mapping Plans | 11 May 2020 | The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has developed a website and an application known as the "Chi COVID Coach" app where Chicagoans can now pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once it is licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the U.S. According to the Chicago Sun Times, the "Chi COVID Coach" mobile app was developed by Google and MTX in collaboration with the CDPH to help communicate with Chicagoans who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or may be experiencing symptoms... Pre-Registration for Future Mass Vaccination in Chicago - The CDPH website states that the main purpose of the "Chi COVID Coach" app is to coach COVID-19 patients on symptoms, provide testing information, announce the availability of future antibody testing information and allow pre-registration for when a vaccine becomes available. The website states, "Looking even further ahead, registering with Chi COVID Coach will ensure CDPH has your individual information as we plan for Chicago's COVID-19 vaccination campaign--which likely will not happen until 2021, once a vaccine is available."