Heil Bandera: Ukrainian nationalists hold torchlight parade to celebrate Nazi collaborator's birthday | 01 Jan 2020 | Thousands of nationalists In Kiev have celebrated the New Year with torchlight parades in honor of Stepan Bandera, a WWII nationalist regarded by modern Ukrainians as a hero and by Poles, Jews and Russians as a war criminal. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian national flags mingled with red-and-black banners of the Bandera's Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and its armed wing, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), responsible for the mass murder and persecution in what is today western Ukraine, during the last years of the Second World War. [WHY is the US providing *any* aid to the Nazis running Ukraine?]