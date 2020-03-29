Hillary Clinton Hit With Backlash Over Joke About U.S. Leading in Coronavirus Cases: Trump 'Did Promise America First' | 27 March 2020 | Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has found herself in hot water this week after she made an offensive joke about reports that the U.S. is leading in the number of coronavirus cases in the world. It was reported on Thursday that the United States has outpaced China and Italy with 97,000 reported cases of coronavirus, according to Fox News. On Friday afternoon, Clinton gleefully shared an article about this and tried to use it to attack President Donald Trump, the man who destroyed her own presidential dreams. "He did promise 'America First,'" Clinton tweeted, referring to a campaign slogan that Trump often used against her in 2016.