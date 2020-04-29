Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden | 28 April 2020 | Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden during a virtual town hall on Tuesday, putting the support of the Democratic standard bearer from four years ago behind the former vice president and current presumptive presidential nominee. Clinton touted Biden as a "friend" and a figure who has been "preparing for this moment his entire life," as she lambasted President Donald Trump as someone who is so ill prepared to be commander in chief that he appears to be just playing the role on television. "I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president," Clinton said.