'Hit piece': Devin Nunes sues Washington Post for $250M over Russia intelligence briefing story | 02 March 2020 | Rep. Devin Nunes filed a lawsuit for $250 million in damages against the Washington Post and intelligence reporter Shane Harris, alleging that a story from the paper related to a classified House Intelligence Committee briefing on [so-called] Russian interference amounted to defamation. "This action arises out of a WaPo hit piece that was manufactured out of whole cloth," the California Republican's 23-page Monday complaint said. "Billionaire Jeff Bezos purchased WaPo in 2013 for the purpose of using WaPo's mighty pen to influence Federal elections."