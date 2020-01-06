Hottest place on earth: Temperatures in Sydney suburb soar to 120F as 8,000 koalas perish in the devastating bushfires sweeping across Australia --Almost half a billion creatures are estimated to have died in the blazes --Rampaging fires have engulfed almost 12 million acres of bushland in Australia --8,000 dead koalas are equal to a third of their population in New South Wales | 05 Jan 2020 | The devastating wildfires sweeping across Australia could force some of the country’s best-loved animals to the brink of extinction, scientists warn. Almost half a billion creatures are estimated to have died in blazes that have now engulfed 12 million acres - an area nearly two thirds the size of the island of Ireland. And the crisis shows no sign of abating. The Penrith suburb of Sydney was the hottest place on Earth yesterday as temperatures soared to 48.9C (120F). Elsewhere in New South Wales, 80mph winds fanned the flames, with thousands of people fleeing their homes to take shelter on beaches.