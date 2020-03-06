House Bill Tries to Force Trump to Keep Troops in Africa [Insane!] | 04 March 2020 | Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-[Deep-State]Calif., on Tuesday will introduce legislation limiting President Trump's ability to remove U.S. troops from Africa, the latest salvo in broad congressional opposition to rumored withdrawals from the continent. According to a copy obtained by Defense One, the bill would prevent the administration from using any money in 2020 to "reduce the total number of United States Armed Forces" deployed to Africa until officials produce a series of unclassified reports to Capitol Hill. The reports would cover everything from the impact of the withdrawal on efforts to combat violent extremist groups on the continent to its effects on growing Russian and Chinese influence there.