House Intel Republicans investigating inspector general handling of whistleblower complaint | 07 Jan 2020 | House Intelligence Committee Republicans are investigating the intelligence community inspector general for his handling of the Ukraine whistleblower complaint, including potential inconsistencies in his testimony before the panel as part of the Trump impeachment inquiry, Fox News has learned. Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., first told investigative reporter Sara Carter earlier this week that the panel has an "active investigation" into Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.