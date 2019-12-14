House Judiciary Committee votes to send articles of impeachment to House | 13 Dec 2019 | The US House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Friday. This comes only days after the House of Representatives released the two articles, which state that the president abused his power and obstructed Congress. The committee gathered on Thursday to mark up the articles, but the session was drawn out, and then adjourned by Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) without a vote on the articles. When the Committee reconvened on Friday morning, each article was approved along party lines with vote counts of 23-17.