House Judiciary Republicans demand FBI investigation of Flynn case | 04 May 2020 | Top Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray on Monday demanding he review his agency's handling of its investigation into Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Axios. Sources familiar with the document tell Axios the letter is a direct rebuke of Wray, and that it reflects a growing frustration among congressional Republicans who question whether he can be trusted to expose what they see as a corrupt FBI. The letter -- written by ranking member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of Trump's fiercest defenders, and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) -- also casts doubt on Wray's motives for not disclosing what they describe as "the FBI's misconduct," and questions whether he and other top FBI officials intentionally "prevented or delayed the disclosure of additional exculpatory information" regarding Flynn.