House Judiciary chairman hints at subpoenaing Barr | 13 May 20202 | House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday the committee is considering issuing a subpoena to get Attorney General William Barr to testify before Congress over the decision to drop the case against former National Security adviser Michael Flynn. Barr was scheduled to testify in front of the Judiciary Committee on March 30, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Now that the District of Columbia has extended the stay at home order until June 8, we expect to see Barr in front of our committee on June 9, the very next day," Nadler said in an interview with MSNBC.