House Majority Whip: DNC shouldn't change rules for Bloomberg | 01 Feb 2020 | House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said the Democratic National Committee (DNC) shouldn't change its rules so that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg can participate in upcoming debates. "I have nothing against Bloomberg, I like Bloomberg...we've had a relationship a long time...but I do not feel that we ought to be messing around with the rules," Clyburn told Hill.TV's Jamal Simmons. "You lay out the rules, the rules are there for everybody. They were there for him from the get-go," the South Carolina congressman added. On Friday, the DNC changed its debate requirements, axing its fundraising threshold, which gives Bloomberg a chance to make this month's debate in Las Vegas.