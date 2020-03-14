House OKs coronavirus relief bill, after urging from Trump, in 363-40 vote | 14 March 2020 | In a 363-40 vote early Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a coronavirus response package negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. All House Democrats supported the plan while 40 Republicans opposed it. Rep. Justin Amash, an independent from Michigan who is a former Republican, voted "present." Prior to the vote, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. ET Saturday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke to reporters about the deal that had been worked out, saying "some things needed to be cleaned up."