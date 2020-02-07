House Republicans move Jordan to Judiciary, Meadows to Oversight | 06 Feb 2020 | Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will soon become the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, after the House Republican Steering Committee voted unanimously Thursday to have him replace Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), multiple sources told The Hill. Separately, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) will take over Jordan's top GOP post on the House Oversight Committee. The move essentially installs two of President Trump's fiercest allies on top committees, giving the administration two strong supporters to combat Democrats' next investigations into the White House.