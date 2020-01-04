House, blue states ask Supreme Court to immediately review ObamaCare case | 03 Jan 2020 | The House and a group of Democratic-led states on Friday asked the Supreme Court to immediately review a lawsuit seeking to overturn ObamaCare. The Democratic-led House and the blue states asked for the Supreme Court to take up the case in its current term and hand down a decision before leaving in June, an unusually fast timeline. They argued that speed is necessary to remove the uncertainty hanging over the health care system and the millions of people who get health insurance from ObamaCare by resolving the case soon, rather than letting lower court proceedings play out for years.