House delivers impeachment articles to Senate | 15 Jan 2019 | House Democrats on Wednesday formally shifted the impeachment of President Trump to the Senate, delivering a pair of impeachment articles to the upper chamber and effectively launching the trial to determine whether the president will remain in office. In a ceremonial procession, seven designated Democrats, known as impeachment managers, silently marched the two articles across the Capitol -- a short promenade through the old House chamber, beneath the soaring Rotunda, past the legendary Ohio Clock and on to the Senate. Accompanying the lawmakers were Paul Irving, the House sergeant-at-arms, and Cheryl Johnson, the House clerk.