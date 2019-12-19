Breaking: House impeaches Trump for abuse of power | 18 Dec 2019 | House Democrats on Wednesday impeached President Trump for abusing his power, the first of two impeachment articles the lower chamber is poised to adopt in historic votes alleging the president is unfit for office. Lawmakers approved the resolution accusing Trump of abusing his power, with only two Democrats -- Reps. Collin Peterson (Minn.) and Jeff Van Drew (N.J.) -- crossing the aisle in dissent. Republicans, meanwhile, remained unified in their defense of the president, describing the impeachment inquiry as a purely partisan pursuit spearheaded by Democrats still embittered by the results of the 2016 election. The House is poised to soon take up a second article of impeachment charging Trump with obstruction of Congress, which is also expected to pass easily in a similar party-line vote. Aside from Peterson and Van Drew, Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) has also said he'll oppose the obstruction charge, despite supporting the abuse-of-power article.